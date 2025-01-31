Walla Walla Suspect Tried to Send Meth Via UPS, Now in Jail

Two men are now in the Walla Walla County Jail following a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking, which at one point involved a UPS parcel.

The two men arrested this week

66-year-old Michael D. Conger and 41-year-old Joseph V. Armstrong are facing multiple drug charges from the three-month-long investigation.

The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office began to monitor activity near Conger's residence after responding to a November, 2024 drug overdose at the location in the 1200 block of Melrose Street.

Deputies noticed suspicious activity related to drug trafficking in the area. January 21st, they responded to a nearby UPS facility about a package Conger had delivered earlier in the day (to be shipped) that contained meth.

With probable cause and a warrant, investigators searched his Melrose residence and found evidence as well as drug-related in several vehicles he was operating.

Then on January 27th. Officers stopped one of Conger's vehicles on Highway 12. Armstrong was driving, Conger was the passenger. Conger was arrested on probable cause from the UPS incident, while Armstrong was cited with dangerous weapons charges.

Conger was found with 22.17 grams of suspected meth, while Armstrong had meth plus illegal brass knuckles, a spring-blade knife and a flare gun. The investigation continues.