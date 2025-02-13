Walla Walla Student Arrested for BB Gun at Middle School

You may not know that now, WA State laws consider BB or pellet guns to be considered dangerous weapons if a student brings one to school, and they can be charged.

Walla Walla Police responded to Garrison Middle School on Wednesday

Around 2:10 PM Officers responded to the school after getting a report of a weapon. When Officers arrived, school workers had already taken action, detaining the student and separating them from their back pack.

Previously, several other students had told school officials they saw what appeared to be a pistol in the student's book bag.

Get our free mobile app

Officers investigated and found it was a very realistic -looking BB gun, but those fall under newer WA laws (RCW9.41.280) that make it illegal to bring them to schools.

The student was transported to the Walla Walla County Juvenile Justice Center and charged with Possessing a Dangerous Weapon on School Facilities.