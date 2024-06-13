Walla Walla Sheriff Seeking Video of Fight Incidents at Fairgrounds

Since the advancement of the cellphone, with video and picture capability, thousands of criminal incidents have been fully or partially recorded, and the Walla Walla County Sheriff is seeking some footage of one of those types of incidents.

An incident last Saturday at the County Fairgrounds resulted in arrest

The Sheriff's Office says Saturday evening, June 8th, there were several altercations involving several persons during a private event, the WWCSO says two people received what authorities say were "sharp force injuries."

Officials did not specify what event it was, it's only listed on the WW Fairgrounds event calendar as a "private event" that was booked for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

A 31-year-old CA man, identified as Giberto Francisco Cuevas was arrested on probable cause for First Degree Assault and Threats to Kill.

The WWCSO says in the course of the investigation, they learned a number of people were filming some of the altercations that occurred, and the Sheriff's Office is asking them to step forward and allow them to go through the video.

Anyone who may have filmed any of these altercations on June 8th at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds is urged to call (509)-524-5414.