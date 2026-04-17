According to Walla Walla Police, the suspect has been arrested or recommended for arrest six times over the last year. Now, he's back in jail.

Man Steals Bike, Threatens Victim, and More

The WWPD says 41-year-old Joseph John Richter was arrested April 15th, Wednesday, following a series of crimes.

April 14th, Police responded to the 1300 block of North 13th Ave. and learned the suspect, later identified off a security camera, had illegally entered a property and taken a bike in the afternoon. When confronted he threatened the victim, then left the area.

Then the Suspect Attacked an Elderly Woman

Then in the early morning hours of April 15th. Police were called to the 1100 block of East Alder Street, about an unknown man inside a residence. It was Richter, he entered and sexually assaulted a 66-year-old woman. Evidence at the scene indicated he was the suspect.

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Then a short time later a business alarm went off at a location not far away, in the 1200 block of Alder. Officers surrounded the building and found Richter inside. He was arrested without incident.

According to the WWPD, he is facing a slew of new charges, including:

2 counts of residential burglary, robbery, indecent liberities, 3rd and 4th degree assault and malicious mischief.