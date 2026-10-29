It could be part of the response to Walla Walla County Law Enforcement encrypting their scanner traffic, but overall, it will help the community stay informed.

City Rolls Out New Citizen Connect Program

Citizen Connect is a new online program that allows residents to monitor what's happening in Walla Walla and surrounding areas when it comes to Police calls and activity...not just crime.

According to the Walla Walla PD:

"This public‑facing crime map allows users to explore law enforcement activity, including calls for service and cases. Data can be filtered by department (Walla Walla Valley agencies), date, location, incident type, and case type, enabling residents, businesses, and community partners to stay informed about activity in their neighborhoods."

The Information is Automatically Refreshed at Least 8 Times Daily

Every 3 hours, the data is updated with the latest information. Now, for privacy and safety reasons, not every single call or event is displayed. The same goes for ongoing investigative activity. Think about it: Police are not going to post on an online portal that they are going to serve warrants, or raid a location due to criminal activity.

But this provides vital information to the communnity, and is likely to get a lot more useage than the old scanners. Not everyone has time to sit around and monitor scanner traffic, but a lot more people will likely check out this free informational portal.

Click Here to be taken to Citizen Connect.