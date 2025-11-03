Walla Walla Residential Fire Causes $75K in Damages

Fire crews from Walla Walla and Walla Walla County District 4 responded early Halloween morning.

House fire badly damages residence

Around 3:09 AM Friday, Oct. 31st. fire crews were called to a home at 136 Donald Street about a residential fire.

When they arrived, crews saw light smoke rising from the front of a duplex under construction at the scene. Crews were able to access the structure and had it under control by 3:27 AM.

No injuries were reported, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but is believed to be misuse of electrical extension chords.

Damage to the structure was estimated at $75,000.