Walla Walla Home Sustains $150K Damages in Early Morning Fire

Walla Walla Fire crews respond to early morning blaze Thursday

According to the Walla Walla Fire Department, crews were called to a home at 930 West Birch Street about a single-dwelling fire.

When crews arrived from Walla Walla, Walla Walla County District 4, and College Place, they could see smoke and flames clearly showing throughout the first floor.

The people inside were able to get out, crews had the fire under control by 4:33 AM, but the structure sustained extensive damage, estimated at at least $150,000.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, investigators continue to work at the scene. There were no injuries to the occupants or fire crew members.