After a very challenging wildfire season, FEMA has awarded numerous fire grant program funds to Northwest and Alaskan agencies

Walla Walla County Gets Just Under $1 million from FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, has awarded $14 million to fire departments and fire protection agencies in WA, OR, Idaho and Alaska. According to FEMA, these were from grant programs applied for by various agencies.

FEMA Officials said in their release:

"FEMA disburses this money to support firefighters and other emergency personnel, because they are often the first ones on the scene when disaster strikes. They play an essential role in keeping American communities safe. By empowering these emergency responders to strengthen and expand their capacity, FEMA is contributing to the nation’s overall resilience."

Walla Walla Fire Protection Will Use it to Help Prevent Fires

Probably the most damaging fire in the Walla Walla region was the 9,600 acre Paradise Fire that burned across the Mill Creek Watershed, which supplies the bulk of water used for households in the City of Walla Walla. It burned to within 20 miles of the city.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant to Walla Walla was also awarded to jurisdictions in Alaska, Redmond, Oregon, and Post Falls Idaho.

Much of the Walla Walla funding will be used to help assess and repair damage to the Mill Creek Watershed.