Walla Walla Fleeing Driver Tries to Hide in Garbage Can After Crash

A Saturday night pursuit began with a traffic stop, and ended with a suspect being 'sniffed' out by a Walla Walla County Sheriff's K-9.

Deputies tried to pull over driver for no license plate

Around 7 PM, the suspect, identified as Skyler Glasby, decided to speed off and not stop. The Deputy suspended the pursuit for safety reasons, but Columbia County Deputies and WA State Patrol Troopers were monitoring the pursuit.

crash scene (WWCSO) crash scene (WWCSO) loading...

They both joined in, but then backed off for safety reasons. However, shortly afterward, Glasby lost control of his car and crashed into a home.

Get our free mobile app

He fled the scene, but then WWCSO K-9 Hoss was brought in, and followed a trail left by the suspect. He hadn't gotten far, and Hoss hit, or barked at, a large residential trash dumpster.

Dumpster where man was found (WWCSO) Dumpster where man was found (WWCSO) loading...

He was fished out, arrested, and is now facing a long list of charges, and because of him fleeing, he is now facing charges in both Walla Walla and Columbia Counties.