Walla Walla Fire Crews Respond to 4 Suspicious Fires in 12 Hours

Walla Walla Fire crews responded to four fires between Sunday night and Monday midday, and officials say they are of suspicious nature.

Crews responded to same locations twice

According to Deputy Fire Chief Fred Hector, around 10:32 PM crews were sent to an area near Pine and Cayuse Streets, adjacent to Highway 12, for a natural cover fire. The fire appeared to have started in multiple locations, and was extinguished by 11 PM. Then Monday, at 10:23 AM crews responded to the same location for an apparent "rekindling" of that fire. It was again put out.

The other fires occurred inside a fenced location on North 12th Ave. between Paine and Moore Streets. The first one was reported at 1:30 AM. According to Hector, there were a series of explosions and crews found a fire that had grown to about 50 by 100 feet. According the WWFD:

"Firefighters immediately went to work to extinguish the fire, which appeared to have originated at multiple places within the enclosure. Firefighters had the fire under control at 1:45 a.m. The fire burned several vehicles and car parts. The estimated value loss is $10,000 to $15,000.

At 7:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, crews from Walla Walla Fire Station 1 and Station 2 were again dispatched to the fenced enclosure, this time for a report of a structure fire. The first arriving unit arrived to find a semi trailer used to store car parts had apparently been set on fire. Firefighters immediately went to work to extinguish the fire, and had it under control by 8 a.m."

No other information has been released, and their exact cause is still unknown, but Hector says they are highly suspicious in nature. Anyone who may have any information is urged to call the WW Dispatch at (509)-527-1960. All leads can be confidential.