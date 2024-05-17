Walla Walla County K-9 Makes 1st Drug-Crime Bust

Daze is a fairly new K-9 with the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Department, and this week she made her first bust.

Two suspects arrested with drugs and guns

Tuesday, May 14th, the WWCSO along with the WW Regional Drug Gang Task Force and Career Criminal Apprehension Team, located and arrested two suspects in the 1400 block of Issacs Ave. in Walla Walla.

The suspects, identified as 28-year-old Sienna M. Haley and 40-year-old Noel M. Reyes, were located and captured after a short pursuit. They had fled from their vehicle, which was impounded after K-9 Daze 'hit' on the vehicle as containing drugs.

K-9 Daze is a new addition to the Department, she is specifically trained to sniff out and locate narcotics. Following the impounding of the vehicle investigators found 3/4 of a pounds of suspected meth, 335 Fentanyl pills, 10 grams of Fentanyl powder, 2 scales, and 2 guns.

Get our free mobile app

Now, both suspects are facing multiple charges including drug and distribution counts, obstruction, and unlawful firearms possession. The WWCSO says no further information will be released about the incident.