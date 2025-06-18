Walla Walla Announces July 4th City Fireworks Show Details

The City of Walla Walla has announced details for its July 4th community fireworks show.

The event will begin at 10 PM

City Officials say the show will take place at Walla Walla Community College, at 500 Tausick Way. Western Display of Canby Oregon will be putting on the show, which is expected to last at least 20 minutes.

Parking will be available on the WWCC campus, as well as the Mill Creek Sporting Complex. Parking next to the softball and baseball fields at WWCC will be closed off.

Street parking will be allowed as long as people are not in no-parking zones.

Citizens are reminded to please dispose of any beverage or other containers in trash cans, and to follow the traffic directions of the Walla Walla Police Department, who will be directing traffic flow following the event.