WA Wrong-Way Driver Finally Done in When Engine Blows Up

An errant and unsafe wrong-way driver led Officers on a chase from Moses Lake into Kittitas County Tuesday afternoon.

The driver blew through a red light going the wrong way

A Moses Lake Officer attempted to pull over the Honda Accord, but after the driver refused to stop and went through a red light, MLPD called off the pursuit due to safety concerns, but followed at a distance.

The driver got on Interstate 90, where Washington State Patrol Troopers gave chase, but backed off near the Vantage Bridge construction zone. However, Troopers down the road laid down spike strips but the driver was able to elude them.

Get our free mobile app

The driver refused to pull over, repeatedly hitting speeds over 80 MPH.

Don't Miss This: Richland nails 74 drives in emphasis patrols

But his flight came to an end in Kittitas County not far from Ellensburg when the engine in the car blew up. The driver, Omar Cantu, was jailed in Grant County on multiple charges including felony eluding, hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle, and reckless driving.