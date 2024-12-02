WA Workers Comp Rates to Rise 3.8 Percent in 2025

According to the WA State Dept. of Labor and Industries, the money paid by workers toward workers comp rates is going up next year.

Workers Comp Rates rise due to wage and medical benefits

Workers Comp insurance rates will rise, for a typical worker, about a dollar a week more, but the workers' percentage of the overall insurance will remain about the same.

According to L&I Director Joel Sacks:

"This modest change helps us cover the higher cost of crucial wage and medical benefits for workers, while keeping rates steady and predictable.

“This increase will help us ensure our workers’ compensation system is financially healthy and dependable for all workers and employers in our state."

This applies to all industries in WA, individual company rates could vary for a business, depending on their claim history. For more on the rates for 2025, click here.

Get our free mobile app

L&I held public hearings in October prior to approving the rate increase.