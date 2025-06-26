More Fire Restrictions on Wildlands in WA State Coming July 1st
Beginning July 1st. a number of lands managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will have new fire-related restrictions.
According to WDFW, there's a lot of restrictions
The WDFW says the following activities are not allowed beginning July 1st on WDFW lands. They include:
- No fires or campfires, even in concrete fire rings. Personal lanterns, camp stoves powered by liquid patroleum or gas are allowed.
- No target shooting allowed of any kind, except at the Asotin or Methow Valley ranges.
- No target shooting at the Juniper Dunes area, due to stray bullets coming near other people who are recreating.
- No smoking outside of vehicles, and no driving off of paved or designated dirt roads in wildnerness areas.
- No welding or operating chainsaws.
WDFW has a list of specific areas affected by these changes which will be in effect at least through October.
