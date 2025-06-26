More Fire Restrictions on Wildlands in WA State Coming July 1st

Beginning July 1st. a number of lands managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will have new fire-related restrictions.

According to WDFW, there's a lot of restrictions

The WDFW says the following activities are not allowed beginning July 1st on WDFW lands. They include:

No fires or campfires, even in concrete fire rings. Personal lanterns, camp stoves powered by liquid patroleum or gas are allowed.

No target shooting allowed of any kind, except at the Asotin or Methow Valley ranges.

No target shooting at the Juniper Dunes area, due to stray bullets coming near other people who are recreating.

No smoking outside of vehicles, and no driving off of paved or designated dirt roads in wildnerness areas.

No welding or operating chainsaws.

WDFW has a list of specific areas affected by these changes which will be in effect at least through October.