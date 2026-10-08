For some consumers, it's a moot point, but at least the water report has improved.

Bureau of Reclamation Issues Final Irrigation Water Report of Season

For the dates October 1st through 20th (when the majority of irrigation districts will have already shut down), the Bureau says things have improved.

The Bureau is the Federal agency that oversees water supplies, runoff, precipitation in mountain areas, and other water-related policy. They issue monthy water updates for the five major reservoirs that supply water for central and southeastern WA state.

For the First time Junior Districts will Get 100 Percent

This is more for ag operations that are part of Districts that may shutdown more toward the middle of the month, but the Bureau says junior (newer) Districts such as KID, will get 100 percent of allotted water until shutdown.

Senior or older Districts get 100 percent, water rights are done on a seniority basis.

According to the Bureau the Reservoirs have filled Up Somewhat

The Bureau said in their release Thursday, October 8th:

"Storage in the Yakima basin reservoirs on Oct. 1 was 20% full with 210,396 acre-feet, which is 66% of average. Precipitation for September was 145% of average and for water year 2026 precipitation was 113% of average."

It's a Little Late for Some Customers

KID, Kennewick Irrigation District, is shutting off water at midnight October 12th, that's the last full day of pressure for its customers. Roza, Columbia Irrigation District (CID) and the City of Pasco's Irrigation will also cease after October 12th.

The Franklin (county) Irrigation will shut down October 19th and the Badger and Badger Mtn Districts October 16th

Increased water levels, say Bureau Officials, make long-term planning easier as they prepare and forecast for 2027.