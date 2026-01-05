Gov. Ferguson’s Budget Wants $4.5 Million of Your Money for anti-Trump Lawsuits

According to reports, Gov. Bob Ferguson's budget, which will be taken up in January during the legislative session, is asking for $4.5 million to pay for lawsuits against the Trump Administration and other Federal entities. This includes prior and possibly future litigation.

Ferguson claims the state is 'standing up' for WA residents

The Chronicle Online is reporting Ferguson is asking for the funds in his budget, taxpayer money, to pay for the 49 suits and others they have filed against the Administration. According to the Chronicle:

"About a quarter of the way through the second Trump administration, Washington has been among the most active states challenging federal policy. The frequent lawsuits continue a trend set during the first Trump administration when Ferguson, then serving as state attorney general, sued the federal government nearly 100 times."

So, Ferguson wants the taxpayer money to sue and sue again. Some of the suits include legal action over the Federal government cutting off SNAP benefits to illegals, and refusing to provide Federally-required voter database information. The state is also facing Title IX complaints and possible legal action for defying Federal executive orders and allowing boys in girls sports. Several school districts have filed the complaints.

It is worth noting that according to the Attorney General's website, WA sued the Federal government only 11 times since 2021 until the 2024 election. When Ferguson was AG while Gov. Inslee was in Office, WA State sued the first Trump Administration 99 times.