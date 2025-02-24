WA truckers want to hit the brakes on California-style emission rules

(The Center Square) – Members of Washington’s trucking industry warned the Senate Environment, Energy & Technology Committee that the state’s alignment with California’s emission standards will undermine the region’s long-haul trucking sector.

Truckers and others testified on Friday in support of Republican-backed Senate Bill 5091, which would sever the Evergreen State’s ties to California’s strict vehicle emissions rules. SB 5091 would prevent Washington from automatically adopting California’s emissions rules and instead require the state to follow federal standards.

For almost 20 years, Washington has voluntarily followed California’s aggressive clean air policies, which have translated into tighter restrictions on pollutants, mandates for low-emission vehicles, and a phased-in transition toward electric and zero-emission vehicles.

Opponents of the bill, including Democrats and environmentalists, claim SB 5091 would be a reversal of progress in efforts related to clean air and climate change.

SB 5091 supports contend the legislation would help truckers currently hampered by costly and unrealistic mandates.

“The trucking industry needs time to overcome some of these initial challenges,” bill sponsor Sen. Matt Boehnke, R-Kennewick, said at the public hearing.

As previously reported by The Center Square, advocates for the trucking industry have been urging state and federal officials to halt electric vehicle mandates for the industry.

“These requirements have significant consequences to the cost of construction,” Jerry Vanderwood with Associated General Contractors told the committee. “We encourage you to pass this bill as delinking Washington from California will provide opportunities for Washington businesses and consumers while giving industries the flexibility needed to adopt carbon-reducing technologies based on their unique operational needs.”

Sheri Call, president and CEO of Washington Trucking Associations, also spoke in support of the bill.

“The irony in this policy is in order for us to make any changes to the impacted segment that we’re concerned about, which is the medium and heavy-duty space, we have to delink ourselves entirely in order for us to make that change,” she said.

Sean Waters, vice president of product integrity for Daimler Trucks in Portland, Ore., told the committee the push to electrify big trucks is crushing his business.

“In the Class-8 Tractor market, in which we have 40% of the market share, we’ve sold three electric tractors in the last three years,” he explained. “That will enable us to sell 39 diesel trucks this year.”

Current rules only allow the sale of diesel trucks after the sale of a certain percentage of electric trucks.

Rep. Paul Harris, R-Vancouver, asked Waters about the practical use of electrically charged long-haul trucks.

“How far on a charge right now can these big trucks go?” he asked. “How fast can they recharge and how much weight can they hold?”

“Currently, the range is about 150 to 250 miles, and depending on the charge station, it may take you five to six hours to charge the truck,” Waters said.

Steve Gordon with Gordon Trucking also testified in support of the bill.

“Trucking moves 75% of the economy, so it’s vital to how we all get our goods,” he explained. “It’s also an interstate marketplace. So, if you impact Washington, that’s one thing, but these buyers can just go across the border into Idaho, where we can sell trucks that aren’t subject to these regulations and EV mandates.”

Mathew Hepner with the Certified Electrical Workers of Washington was among the few voices who testified against the bill.

“Advanced clean cars and advanced clean trucks are expanding opportunities for Washington’s skilled electrical workforce while reducing harmful diesel pollution,” he said.

Margaret Boelter with Zeem Solutions, which works with companies and governments to transition gas and diesel-powered fleet vehicles to all-electric, also spoke against SB 5091.

“We build shared charging infrastructure, and we’re really excited to have a site coming online in SeaTac at the end of this year,” Boelter said. “We’re going to have 42 fast charging ports that can serve 250 vehicles per day, predominantly Class 8.”

Corey Daniels, general sales manager at Pape’ Kenworth in SeaTac, told lawmakers that the tax impact on Washington from forcing truck electrification is worthy of thoughtful consideration before adoption.

“I want to give you an idea of the tax impact from the seven major manufacturers that will not be coming into our state,” Daniels said. “Pape’ Kenworth averages about 500 Class 7 and 8 truck sales in the state each year, generating about $13 to $14 million in complete tax revenue. Multiply that by seven, as we all generate about the same revenue each year and you’re talking about $100 million in lost revenue.”

He went on to say, “You’re affecting the lives and families of people who have made careers in this industry.”

The hearing concluded without a vote taken out of committee. Friday was the cutoff day requiring bills to be voted out of their policy committee in their house of origin. Bills that didn't pass their policy committees by the deadline are unlikely to continue moving through the legislative process.

