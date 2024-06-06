WA Tries to Dismiss Foster Parents Lawsuit Over Gender Rules
According to the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) and The Center Square, a couple have sued WA state over losing their foster care license.
Now, the couple and ADF say the state is seeking to have their suit dismissed
WA is now one of a growing number of states that have adopted controversial laws concerning gender identity language. The state, along with others, now requires foster parents to accept any such preferences from a child they foster.
Cases in Oregon and Vermont have been brought against the state by foster parents whose licenses were pulled and they lost the ability to foster children because they oppose these mandates on faith-based grounds.
According to The Center Square:
"The cases are very similar to another ADF lawsuit here in Washington, brought by Shane and Jennifer DeGross.
