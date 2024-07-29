WA Tribes Push to Stop Offshore Wind Turbine Development

WA state officials say there are no 'concrete' plans or specific proposals in place about pursuing offshore wind turbines on Washington's coast. However, another group has stepped forward to voice disapproval of their consideration.

Native tribes protest ideas, want to give input

Currently, WA State has 2 "unsolicited" proposals from energy companies that want to locate massive offshore wind turbines off the coast. We reported last week, that if the CCA (Climate Commitment Act) survives Initiative 2117 in November, several hundred thousand of dollars will be allocated to study their feasibility.

If I-2117 passes,, offshore wind turbines become much more of a moot point. However, according to Axios:

"The Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission, which represents 20 Washington tribes with treaty-protected fishing rights, sent a letter last week asking the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to halt all discussions of new offshore wind facilities until the tribes' concerns can be addressed."

These unsolicited (meaning the state has not sought out proposals) plans are:

"One, from Trident Winds, would cover an area of about 315 square miles about 45 miles off the coast of Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.

The other, from Hecate Energy, seeks to lease 403 square miles in a nearby area about 17 miles off the coast."

These companies have indicated they are aware of tribal and native lands, treaties, and limitations surrounding them. However, power transmission cables to bring the electricity generated to shore could also run through culturally protected areas.

The Native tribes are also concerned about what effects these massive groups of floating turbines would have on fish movements, migration, and other related factors.