WA Thieves Bash Truck Through Store in ATM Theft Attempt [VIDEO]

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office has released video footage from a bold December 9th attempt to steal an ATM inside a Wagreem's store in Parkland, which is a suburb of Tacoma.

Around 4:41 AM Deputies responded to an alarm from the store, when they arrived the found the storefront completely destroyed.

The in-store surveillance camera shows the two suspects used a large flatbed truck to ram through the front door, then wrapped a cable around the ATM and attempted to pull it out.

However, all it did was yank the top off, leaving the unit heavily damaged. The cash box was in the lower half of the unit, and it was still bolted to the floor. The suspects tried a second time to pry it loose before fleeing the scene.

The flatbed noticeably has a UW sticker on the back, and one of the suspects prefers to wear his pants down around his legs. The investigation continues.

