WA The 4th Most Heavily Defrauded State, Says New Study

According to a new Federal Trade Commission study, WA State ranks 4th from the bottom in fraud losses.

WA state residents lost almost $250 million in 2023

The average loss per person, said the study, was $500. Interestingly, people under the age of 60 are far more likely to report a fraud loss than those over that age.

Around 53,000 fraud incidents were reported to authorities by WA state residents in 2023, with the largest category being imposter scams. These involve someone being tricked into sending money to another person. This was followed by online shopping review fraud, and then financial, loan, and banking fraud.

Overall, nationwide, identify theft was the number one form of reported fraud