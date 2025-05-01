WA Suspect Caught For Multiple Burglaries, and ‘Reckless Burn’ Charges

A 44-year-old convicted offender is back behind bars in Stevens County.

The man was caught in Spokane, facing multiple charges.

Nicholas D. Whitney was sought by the Stevens County Sheriff's Office on felony counts of reckless burning, and multiple burglaries in the Springdale and Suncrest areas of the county. He was also being sought on escape from community custody (monitoring) counts.

Wednesday, he was located and captured in Spokane without incident, and is now back in the Stevens County Jail in Colville.

It is believed he was the man caught on surveillance cameras on April 26th related to a theft from the Springdale Grocery store.

