WA State’s Apple Crop Expected to Be ‘Normal, Average’

According to information released by the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, this year's apple crop is expected to be more 'normal.'

Last year's much larger crop did present some challenges.

The WSTFA and Goodfruit.com are reporting:

"The August crop estimate released this week by the Washington State Tree Fruit Association is the first estimate of the season and is subject to change as harvest progresses.

Gala will be the top variety for the 2024 harvest, estimated at 23 million 40-pound boxes, followed by Granny Smith at 18 million boxes, Red Delicious at 16 million boxes and then Honeycrisp at nearly 15 million boxes, which is down 25 percent from last year’s record-setting 20 million boxes. "

The overall crop is estimated to be at 124 million boxes, down from last year's 136 million. A more average crop is welcomed, sometimes much larger yields can present challenges in marketing and selling, trying to keep the price at a decent level. With a larger inventory, sometimes prices can be lower.

Cosmic Crisp apples continue to climb in popularity with a 40 percent jump expected this year. It's becoming one of the most in-demand fruits.

The apple crop projection, says Goodfruit.com, comes from about 50 packers and shippers across the state, according to the WSTFA.