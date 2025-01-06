WA State Sues T-Mobile Over 2021 Data Breach Issues

The WA State Attorney General's Office says it's filed a lawsuit against T-Mobile, stemming from a data breach they claim compromised the social security numbers and other data of at least 183,000 WA residents.

The breach occurred between March and August of 2021

T-Mobile, says the lawsuit, did not know about the breach until an anonymous third-party notified them of the issue. The AG's office did not elaborate on that information, but said the company failed to adequately and promptly notify customers about the threat.

The anonymous reporter information indicated some WA T-Mobile consumers information was found to be available for sale on the 'dark web.'

Of the millions nationally who were exposed, the suit says over 183,000 WA customers had sensitive data compromised, including social security numbers.

According to the AG's Office:

(the lawsuit) "....asserts that T-Mobile knew for years about certain cybersecurity vulnerabilities and did not do enough to address them. At the same time, T-Mobile misrepresented to consumers that the company prioritizes protecting the personal data it collects."

The lawsuit says the breach was the result of a lack of accountability on T-Mobile's part, and could have been prevented. The State says prior to the breach, the company failed to exercise strict and safe security protocols. They also failed to notify the most affected consumers of the potential severity of the breach.

According to the suit:

"Despite knowing about and failing to address these cybersecurity issues for years, T-Mobile continued misrepresenting to its customers a commitment to cybersecurity, publicly touting on its website: “We’ve got your back. We’re always working to protect you and your family and keep your data secure.”

The lawsuit did not specify financial numbers, but the state is seeking civil penalties and restitution for WA consumers qwho were harmed.