According to data released by the WA State Attorney General's Office, their annual report shows in 2024 WA State saw an all-time in data breaches.

Data breaches are not just confined to WA state entities

The annual report, which tracks data breaches affecting WA residents that began being tracked ten years ago, shows 11.6 million notices were sent out to WA residents, well above the previous total of 4.8 million.

The breaches are not just WA-based businesses or entities, they involve any company that would affect a WA resident, such as a national credit card or retail store.

The types of breaches range from retail stores (online accounts) to colleges, from city municipalities to banks and credit unions.

According to the AG's report:

"The number of data breaches impacting at least 500 Washingtonians was also up to 279 this year, the second highest recorded since 2016 and significantly more than the 178 reported last year. The only year with more was 2021, when the Attorney General’s Office received 286 notices. Breaches impacting fewer than 500 Washingtonians do not require notice to the Attorney General."

A number of breaches were recorded in public government entities as well. They include UW, the Pierce County Auditor's Office, WA Employees Credit Union, Seattle Housing Authority, and the City of Lakewood, to name a few.

However, the majority of these breaches, as were many others, were confined to just over the reporting threshold, or 'only' in the low thousands. However, there were some breaches that affected upwards of 40-50 thousand or more.

Get our free mobile app

Data breaches have skyrocketed in the last 18 months, indicating a sharp increase in efforts made by cyber-criminals to steal personal information.

Here's a link to the AG's list of data breaches, reports, dating back since they began. Easy to read.