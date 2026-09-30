In the wake of another deadly fire season in WA state in 2026, WA Governor Bob Ferguson and Officials have requested FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) funds to help with repairs.

A Total of Nearly $129 Million Requested

This week, WA Officials requested Federal Disaster Declarations for four Eastern WA Counties, which would open up the ability to get the funding.

According to Officials, eastern WA damage included (totals) 649 homes destroyed, another 2,542, and burned over 390,000 acres.

Part of the Governor's Information Release Read as Follows:

"...Governor Ferguson requested FEMA to open Individual Assistance funds for survivors in Benton, Okanogan, Spokane, and Stevens counties, and the Spokane Tribe of Indians. If granted, Washingtonians could qualify for an estimated $11.2 million in funds to help with their emergency costs. Washington’s application includes all the counties experts believe meet the criteria that FEMA uses for this program."

$11.2 million would be allocated for homeowners to help with loss and damage repair, $117 million would also help out other counties including Asotin, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Grant, Whitman and Yakima.

Officials said the state's request was the maximum level of relief that can be asked for, it was formally sent off September 28th.