WA State Releases New 5-Year Homeless Strategic Plan

According to the WA State Department of Commerce (DOC) figures and state reports, WA state is going to need at least 1.1 million more housing units over the next 20 years.

This new plan mentions very little about single-family housing

This week the DOC released its sprawling 44-page report. In it, they claim lack of affordable housing is the primary driver in homelessness. The report also claims minorities and "disadvantaged" groups suffer "disproportionately" when it comes to housing issues.

The plan reports on, and emphasizes continued investment in what they refer to as "rapid re-housing" efforts, or more emergency efforts.

It also places emphasis on a homeless crisis response system, and seek to house everyone in "a stable setting that meets their needs."

The report does reference building "permanent affordable housing options" but doesn't specifically address what is creating shortages of (especially) single-family dwellings in WA state. The emphasis of the report, when it does address additional housing, appears to favor multi-family housing options.