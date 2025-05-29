WA State Medical Commission Revokes Military Doctor’s License Over Sexual Charges

The WA State Medical Commission announced Wednesday May 28) they have revoked the WA license of a Doctor who practiced at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The Doctor was sentenced to 164 months in prison.

In 2019, Dr. Michael D. Stockin was granted a WA State license, and began to practice at Madigan Medical Center on the base, specializing in anethesiology and pain management.

However, in February of 2022, the Army began to investigate him on allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. According to the court documents, in August of 2023 he was formally charged with 52 offenses.

He then pleaded guilty to 36 counts of excessive and abusive touching of male patients and others and the court accepted his plea. He was also charged with 41 counts of indecent viewing of male patients.

He was sentenced by a military judge to 164 months of confinement in prison.

