WA State Launches Yet Another EV Rebate Program

This week WA State revealed its latest effort to get drivers into EVs. with a new rebate program.

The new program promises rebates of up to $9,000

According to the Department of Commerce, the new rebate plan will vary between $6,500 and $9,000 depending on the customer's eligibility. According to the DOC:

"The program will be funded through June 2025 (or until all funds are used) and provide between 6,500 and 8,000 rebates. It will be focused on supporting low-income residents and offer between $2,500 and $9,000 off at the time of purchase or lease."

DOC says the state will reimburse car dealers through the program, here's more of how it works: (from DOC)

"Customer eligibility

WA residents making 300% or below of the federal poverty level in household income, equivalent to $93,600 a year for a family of four. You can review the 2024 Federal Poverty Level for your household size here on the Department of Health and Human Services website.

Vehicle eligibility

Full battery electric vehicles with Manufacturer Supply Retail Price of $90,000 or less. Motorcycles, scooters and low-medium/speed vehicles (i.e. golf carts) are not eligible. Plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are not eligible.

Seller eligibility

Automakers that sell eligible vehicles directly to consumers, franchise car dealers, and used car dealers with two or more locations in WA or that sell only EVs." (DOC)

This new program comes less than three months after a $45 million dollar EV lease program that was targeted towards "low-income" consumers.

And, in September of 2023, we reported on the Department of Transportation's attempts to start an EV Bike rebate program, but have not heard much follow-up on that effort. After several years of steady or promising growth, EV sales nationally, and even in WA state, have slid significantly. Industry experts point to inflation, lack of charging infrastructure and other tech factors (lack of range) as reasons for the declines.