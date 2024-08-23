WA State Imposes Emergency Rules for Chronic Wasting Disease

Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, is an incurable neurological ailment that is always fatal in wildlife. After detecting a case of CWD found in July in a dead deer north of Spokane, WA state has enacted new emergency rules.

New rules in place to prevent the spread of CWD to more wildlife

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife:

"CWD is a fatal illness of deer, elk, moose, and caribou. The disease is caused by mutated proteins known as prions, which can contaminate the environment and be transmitted between animals through their feces, saliva, and urine. Most animals with CWD appear normal until the end stages of the disease. It can only be detected through testing of lymph nodes or brain tissue."

To prevent further spread and a possible outbreak, WDFW has imposed some new rules effective immediately. They include:

effective Sept. 1, 2024, it is unlawful to hunt for deer, elk, and moose using any type of bait placed, exposed, deposited, distributed, scattered, or otherwise used for the purpose of attracting deer, elk, or moose with the intent to hunt them; or natural or synthetic scents that contain or are derived from cervid urine and glandular extracts.

it is illegal to transport deer, elk, or moose, or parts thereof, taken from within the 100 series GMUs in areas that require a Washington state hunting license, to other areas of Washington state.

Mandatory CWD testing for salvaged deer and elk – As of Aug. 23, 2024, anyone who salvages a deer or elk in the CWD initial response area must submit the whole head with at least three inches of the neck attached, or extracted retropharyngeal lymph nodes at the base of the skull to WDFW for chronic wasting disease sampling within three days of receiving a salvage permit.

These rules will remain in place til further notice.