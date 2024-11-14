WA State GOP Reveals “Project to Resist Tyranny” vs. Gov. Ferguson

With former WA State AG Bob Ferguson winning the Governor's race in WA state, the WA State Republican Party has unveiled a new plan to counter his policies.

WA State GOP unveils new plan

The new plan, which was detailed by The Center Square, is designed to resist or counter the expected continuation of Gov. Inslee's policies under Ferguson--perhaps even escalated.

According to WA State GOP Chair and House Rep Jim Walsh (Aberdeen):

“It is focused on several points of policy that are particularly related to the incoming governor and the concerns people across the state have expressed to the Washington GOP about particular issues Bob Ferguson has been involved in, and not in a good way,”

Walsh referenced what he believes are Ferguson's anti-2nd Amendment or firearms views. He also expressed concerns for the state's new hate crimes and bias incidents hotline, which is set to become operational on January 1st. 2025.

The purpose, according to the state, is to allow citizens to report what they believe to be any kind of hate crime or bias of any kind--whether racial, gende,r or any other category.

Walsh and other GOP leaders and critics fear the hotline will become a source of misuse and could result in hundreds of not thousands of dubious accusations, and even censorship.

Walsh says the new program focuses on methods of resistance to what he says are Ferguson's disregard for public safety, support for law enforcement, and freedoms for citizens. Much of this is based, according to GOP leaders, on Ferguson's actions toward businesses during COVID while he was Attorney General.

According to Walsh, via The Center Square:

“It’s citizen activism; it’s legislatively what we can do, and at the next level it’s potential litigation to try to fix problems and finally it’s initiatives, which again reaches back to citizen activism."