WA State Gets $8.4 Million in EPA Funds for Electric School Buses

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Thursday $8.4 million has been awarded to WA State entities to buy electric buses.

Electric buses are considerably more expensive than diesel

EPA officials announced just over $3.88 million will go to the WA State Department of Ecology to help 4 school districts replace 13 diesel buses. The Woodland School District will receive just over $4.29 million to replace 14 buses.

In addition, The Confederated Tribes of Colville Reservation will get $260,000 to replaced a diesel garbage truck with an electric model.

Get our free mobile app

The school buses range in average price from $299,000 to $303,000. According to Resource Magazine, the average contracted price for a bus can range as high as $352,000, vs. as low as $100,000 for diesel models. The average range of the typical electric school bus is upwards of 120-130 miles, while average diesel models get over 600 miles per fuel load.

EPA officials claim these new buses will also create more jobs. No specific mention was made in this project about charging infrastructure.

EPA officials said replacing these diesel models will make the school children who ride them healthier due to less pollution.