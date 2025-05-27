WA State Funding Cuts Trigger Looming Layoffs for Yakima Head Start Workers?

A WARN (Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification) Alert from Employment Security seems to indicate large layoffs for a 45-yar-old Yakima area educational facility. Alerts are required for companies or entities who have at least 100 workers in WA.

EPIC Learning Center to cut 198 workers via layoff

EPIC is a program in the Yakima area that offers Head Start, Migrant Seasonal Headstart, Early Learning Headstart and other programs for needy children. They have done so for 45 years.

Now, a major reduction in workforce appears to be looming. Officials have not directly said cuts to Head Start and other programs are the reason, but there have been some cuts.

The seven locations across Yakima to Wenatchee could be in jeopardy. Over 1,000 children are currently served. The cuts, according to the alert, are set to finish by the end of June.

WA State Attorney General Nick Brown is blaming the Trump Administration for a national reduction in Head Start Federal Funding, but failed to mention the WA State Legislature's Democrat-passed budget cut Head Start funding from $50 million to about $14 million.