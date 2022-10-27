WA State Dumps $5 Million Into Electric Firetruck Project

LA electric fire enginer (LA Fire Department-YouTube video) LA electric fire enginer (LA Fire Department-YouTube video) loading...

The Washington State Department of Ecology held some question-and-answer public comment sessions on Thursday about a proposed electric firetruck project.

DOE plans to develop a pilot model

The state has put up $5 million towards the project and will be accepting grant applications for this program through December 15th of this year.

According to sources, Los Angeles has begun using an electric model earlier this year.

It happened on May 14th, ironically it went into service in the Hollywood area, which is not exactly the most challenging urban environment.

The engine in LA, made by a company called Rosenhauer, carries a backup 300 HP 6-cylinder BMW diesel engine.

However, the specs on the LA model don't reveal the mileage or range of the unit.

No target date has been set by WA DOE for the completion of the electric fire engine project.