WA State Dems Propose State Worker Pay Cuts

With WA State facing anywhere from an 8 to 15 billion dollar deficit, some Democratic legislators are suggesting pay cuts for state workers.

One plan would cut wages for a one-year period

Democratic Senator June Robinson of Everett says the plan would save about $175 million dollars. The cut would be in effect from July 1st of this year to June 30th of 2026.

However, collective bargaining agreements are slated to give state workers a five percent increase over the next two years, with a 2 percent boost, then 3 percent.

Some GOP legislators want to freeze all pay increases, and make strategic budget cuts, then offset that with a $5,000 bonus for the workers.

The 5 percent pay cut would not affect WSP, ferry operators, and workers at the state's public universities (higher education).