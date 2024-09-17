WA State–5th Highest Rental Rates in US, Says New Data

The US Census Bureau has released its annual data about housing costs, rentals, and other associated spending, and WA state is one of the worst states in the US.

WA State rental costs are in the bottom five of affordability

The study examined income, employment, housing statistics, demographics, and more. WA state came in with an average rental cost of $1,731 a month, which is fifth-highest in the US. If you include Washington D.C., WA is 6th.

The national median rate is $1.406, meaning WA state is at least $300 higher than the average. The states that were above WA in rent were Massachusetts, Colorado, Hawaii, and California.

The state's median average has risen almost $400 since 2020, and has done so in mostly 'even' jumps of $100 to $150 a year.

As for single-family housing, according to the US Census data, by way of the Bellingham Herald, it is not much better:

"In addition to its high rent costs, Washington state had the sixth-highest median monthly mortgage cost – seventh if you include Washington, D.C. – in the country. At $2,396, up from $2,227 in 2022, the typical Washington homeowner pays nearly $500 a month more than the national median of $1,904."

Get our free mobile app

For the last couple of years, legislators and state leaders have bemoaned the state's affordable housing issues, but little has been done to effectively deal with the problem.