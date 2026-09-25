Over the years, especially during the Inslee Administration, WA State was flooded with program after program, burning up tax dollars to fund EV incentive programs for drivers.

While many snatched them up, until the funds ran out, the sales remained flat without the bonus.

WA Dept of Commerce Reports Little Interest in EV Work Vehicle Incentive Program

According to information published by the Washington State Standard, and government figures, EV incentive programs for larger work and business vehicles are doing 'OK'. There's been some interest from the ag industry, and some in heavier-duty trucks.

But, for what's called the Class 2-b up to Class 6 vehicle market, only about 5 percent of the state's latest incentive program has been utilized.

These Are the Large Work Vans and Trucks You See Used by Businesses

The AC repairman, the roofer, the plumber and electrician, as well as landscapers, they usually drive work vehicles that are between about 8,500 to 26,000 lbs--whcih are the Class 2-b through Class 6 rigs.

Dept. of Commerce Officials appear to be bewildered as to why the interest in these rigs is virtually non-existant.

The program participants from the Ag industry sometimes have more operating capital or are in a position to invest in a larger electric work vehicle, but many smaller businesses are not.

Increased Costs are Hammering Small Businesses

Aside from Washington state fuel prices, numerous regulations and codes have been heaped on small operations statewide, reducing their bottom line, and making capital investments much harder. Smaller businesses will spend a lot more effort on maintaining their vehicle fleets as is, and saving money, rather than investing funds in a newer tech that has yet to prove it's as robust and internal combustion rigs.

Prior experiments with EV powered school buses in WA state have shown they don't deliver very well in extemely colder weather. Smaller businesses are far more likely to invest in a proven, reliable fossil-fuel vehicle than one that might not perform well in colder or adverse weather.