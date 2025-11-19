Registered Sex Offender Caught with Child Porn in Remote WA Town

Registered Sex Offender Caught with Child Porn in Remote WA Town

Ferry County Sheriff's Office Facebook release

Orient, WA is a 'census-designated' area five miles south of the Canadian border in rural Ferry County. A registered sex offender's been arrested there--again.

  The man was caught possessing child porn

The Ferry County Sheriff, with assistance from Stevens County Deputies, arrested Eric W. Laughery at his home on Monday, on a no-bail warrant.

Authorities say Laughery was already under supervision for previous crimes and is a registered sex offender.

Officials didn't specify what led to the tip that resulted in an investigation and arrest, but Stevens County internet experts helped build the case against him.  He's charged with 11 counts of child porn possession. The specific charges against him are Possessing Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.  He's facing at least 11 counts.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

The investigation was assisted by the regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The tiny area the suspect resides in has a population of only 69 persons.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

 

 

 

Categories: Crime

More From 610 KONA