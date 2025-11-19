Registered Sex Offender Caught with Child Porn in Remote WA Town

Orient, WA is a 'census-designated' area five miles south of the Canadian border in rural Ferry County. A registered sex offender's been arrested there--again.

The man was caught possessing child porn

The Ferry County Sheriff, with assistance from Stevens County Deputies, arrested Eric W. Laughery at his home on Monday, on a no-bail warrant.

Authorities say Laughery was already under supervision for previous crimes and is a registered sex offender.

Officials didn't specify what led to the tip that resulted in an investigation and arrest, but Stevens County internet experts helped build the case against him. He's charged with 11 counts of child porn possession. The specific charges against him are Possessing Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct. He's facing at least 11 counts.

The investigation was assisted by the regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The tiny area the suspect resides in has a population of only 69 persons.