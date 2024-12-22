WA Senate Dems Mistakenly Release Shocking Tax Plans to GOP Legislators

WA State Democratic Senators apparently held a workshop on their tax plans, but it was mistakenly released to the entire State Senate.

WA Senator Noel Frame sent it to "senate members" instead of jus Democrats

According to information released by former Fox Q-13 and now independent journalist and commentator Brandi Kruse of Undivided, as well as GOP State Char and House Rep Jim Walsh, Democrats apparently held a workshop session to discuss their 2025 tax proposals.

The Democrat data also included information about what talking points to use to try to 'sell' tax increases to legislators and especially the general public.

According to the information, Senator Noel Frame accidentally emailed the data to the entire Senate, including Republicans going into the weekend.

Kruse indicates the data shows Democrats will be attempting to push through plans by identifying "the Villain," or 'big business' or wealthy individuals as the targets for taxes. They plan to push a new B &O tax, a wealth tax, they want to remove the cap on employer payroll taxes, and taxes on sales of firearms and ammo and lifting the property tax lid from 1 to 3 percent.

We have included the slides and visual aids Senator Frame emailed to legislators, courtesy of patreon.com, by way of Brandi Kruse. These slides speak for themselves.

