WA Powerboat Driver Who Cut Kayak in Half Is Located, Arrested

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office reports an arrest has been made in connection with a recent shocking boating accident.

Rarely do you hear of a boating hit-and-run

Saturday, August 3rd, the TCSO received a call from the occupants of a kayak that was on Puget Sound, as well as some witnesses. The TCSO says a father and son were out on the water when a powerboat approached them at a very high rate of speed.

Despite yelling, waving, and trying to attract the driver's attention, the boat sliced through the middle of the kayak, cutting it in half. Fortunately, the man and boy were able to dive to out of the way. The boat went right over the top of them, they said, and they were left floating in the Sound.

It then sped off and didn't stop. According to KIRO, jet skiers helped rescue the two and pull their destroyed kayak to the shoreline. The TCSO says the powerboat was located, it turns out the operator works for the owner and had borrowed it.

The boat owner cooperated fully with authorities and the 20-year-old driver is now in custody and likely facing multiple charges. The driver was arrested last Friday, August 16th, according to the TCSO.