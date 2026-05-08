A new study crunching extensive Google data shows WA State is not doing well with porch pirates

WA State Ranks Among the Worst

A new study conducted by the national Hispanic Law and Legal Firm Abagados NOW utilized multiple Google search and report data.

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Data was searched looking for the use of the words "stolen package," "porch pirates," "Amazon package stolen," also similar jargon with Fed Ex, UPS and DHL. They also utilized numerous small delivery theft searches.

The Data Was Crunched In two Ways

States were rated in how many porch pirate thefts they had vs. every 100,000 of population, or the percentage. In that category, Vermont was actually the worst, the highest 'rate' with 501 thefts for every 100K.

WA State landed in 7th, with an average of 398 per every 100K of population. The study also looked the overall sheer volume of thefts for each state.

CA was number one, with over 141,000, Texas was second with over 113K. But, those two ranked in the high teens for thefts vs. overall population.

Who had the lowest rate of theft per population? Idaho. And, they also landed in the bottom seven for overall thefts, making them the most 'secure' state in the US for having packages left on the front porch--even more so that Maine or Wyoming!

Oregon landed at 20th in thefts vs. population.

Are Bait Boxes Legal?

A number of videos have made the rounds, reportedly showing dummy or bait box packages people have left on their porch, hoping they will be stolen. Inside they've been rigged with spring loaded devices that spray anything from paint to colored powder on the would-be thieves when they are opened.

While some are said to be AI-generated, authorities say some people are actually doing this. However, they caution against it because in our lawsuit-happy society, an injured porch pirate might try to sue the homeowner.