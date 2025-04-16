WA Paroled Sex Offender Held in Gruesome Concrete Death of Victim

It's becoming a case right out of Criminal Minds.

It began April 4th. when Thurston County Sheriff's Deputies began to search for a missing woman near Tenino, WA. Then, it got gruesome.

The woman's remains found buried in concrete foundation.

82-year-old Marcia Norman lived on a semi-rural road outside of Tenino, when she went missing. Her family reported she had not been seen since April 1st.

The TCSO said it was believed she had dinner with her property handyman, Jeffrey Zizz, on the evening of April 1st. but she was not seen afterward.

During the investigation beginning April 4th. Officers noticed unusual circumstances in the home, such as dishes left uncleaned in the sink, and other uncompleted household tasks. Zizz was contacted as part of the initial investigation, but at that time no evidence linked him to her vanishing.

However, April 6th. Zizz left Thurston County in a borrowed pickup truck, in violation of his probation as a child molester. Around that time also Deputies began to establish him as a person of interest in the disappearance. He was located in Missoula, Montana, and arrested by Police on the parole charge.

Then, authorities learned that Zizz had built a brand new storage shed on an unrelated piece of property near Olympia. April 9th investigators dug up the new concrete foundation and found human remains partially encased in the cement, and they were those of Marsha Norman.

April 13th, Zizz was extradited to Thurston County, and is being held on his previous sex offender violation warrant and an investigative hold for the homicide, while investigators continue to gather evidence.

