WA Paid Sick Leave Law Changes for 2025

There have been some changes to WA State's paid sick leave laws that went into effect for 2025.

One of them expands who the sick leave can be used for

There are not a lot, but some significant changes to the laws, according to WA State Labor and Industries.

One of the changes now offers paid sick time accumulation to rideshare drivers, such as Uber, or Lyft.

Another one is significant for families, according to L-I:

"The definition of family member now includes any individual who regularly resides in the employee's home or where the relationship creates an expectation that the employee cares for the person, and that individual depends on the employee for care."

Another change to the law :

"Clarifies employees can use paid sick leave if their place of business or child’s school or place of care closes after the declaration of an emergency by a local or state government agency, or by the federal government."

More details can be found at the Labor and Industries website, by clicking here.