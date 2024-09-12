WA One of Best States for Teen Drivers, Says New Study

According to a new study, WA State ranks very high when it comes to safe environments for teen drivers.

A new WalletHub survey looked at 23 categories

According to Wallet Hub, 23 criteria went into the study, including safety factors, driver education programs, traffic laws, impaired driving laws, teen fatality rates and insurance.

Wallet Hub ranks WA state 4th best in the nation, behind New York, Oregon, and New Jersey.

They looked at teen driver fatalities per capita in teen population, premium costs when adding a teen driver, average cost of repairs, teen DUI rates, and other data.

Massachusetts, Connecticut, Alaska, and Kentucky were also in the top ten, and California was also ranked tenth.

The states with the lowest teen driving environment scores were (from 46-50) were North Dakota, Idaho, Wyoming, Missouri, and Montana was 50th.

However, some of the more rural states with lower rankings do not have some of the teen driving safety protocols and policies in place, due to less population.