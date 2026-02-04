Okanogan County Man Captured in Iowa, Wanted in Connection with Infant Daughter’s Death

US Marshals and other law enforcement agencies announced they have apprehended a 35-year-old man in connection with the death of his 3-month old daughter.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office was Investigating Her Murder

The OCSO did not release specifics about the case, but said they had been investigating the death of infant Ellie Leighton. During the course of the investigation evidence pointed to her biological father, Mickey Wheatley, to charge him with 1st Degree Murder.

However, Wheatley left the state before he could be arrested. US Marshals, the OSCO and a task force in Iowa were able to located him, he was arrested without incident in Iowa Falls, Iowa.

The suspect is in the Hardin County, Iowa Jail awaiting extradition to WA State. More information is expected to be released soon, but Officials cautioned it won't be until after the investigation is completed.