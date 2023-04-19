WA Man Armed with Circular Saw, Drinking Gas Shot by Police

Amazon.com Amazon.com loading...

An investigation has begun following the fatal shooting of a suspect involved in a domestic dispute in Kent, WA Tuesday.

Police respond to a report of a man armed with a circular saw, drinking gas

MyNorthwest.com and other sources are reporting Kent Police responded to the call at about 2 PM Tuesday afternoon, about a domestic argument.

The woman told officers the man seemed to be drunk and refused to leave her residence. When police arrived at the location, 12200 block of Southeast 259th Place in Kent, the man refused to follow commands and armed himself with a circular saw.

The woman, and an eyewitness, told Police the man was seen drinking gasoline and pouring it on himself. Officers did not specify what was drinking the gas out of.

When officers approached the suspect, he advanced toward them with the saw, and moments later he was shot by officers. The 52-year-old man died at the scene despite immediate efforts by Police, then EMS to tend to him.

Prior to the shooting, Police had tried using less lethal methods to apprehend the man, including putting more distance between them, but these did not succeed.

The officers involved have been placed on standard administrative leave, and the investigation continues.