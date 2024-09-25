WA Legislators Set to Seek Ban on Flavored Vape Juices

Some WA State legislators and health officials are supporting the idea of introducing a bill or bills that would ban the sale of flavored vape products in WA state. The legislation would likely be introduced in January of 2025.

These groups claim companies target teenagers

According to Big County News and legislative sources, two Democratic legislators have agreed to sign on to such a bill, they are Rep. Kristine Reeves, D-Federal Way, and Sen. T’wina Nobles, D-University Place.

According to Big Country:

"The coalition is calling itself “Flavors Hook Kids Washington” and is seeking to ban all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes."



It might be easier to get a bill passed about vape flavors, but they would face much tougher task going after menthol cigarettes. While most vape users are between the ages of 25-44, the majority of smokers are older.

Opponents say banning all the flavored varieties outright would violate the free will and choices of adults who may choose to, or not to, vape.

Stastista reports 70 percent of the vape market in the US is between ages 25-44 with the majority being men. These same stats say only 2 percent of adults over 45 regularly vape, the numbers for the 18-24 age group make up 11 percent of the market.

These opponents of flavored (usually fruit) vape liquids claim the companies target teens. A study by the University of South Carloina indicates, as does the National institutes of Health, that vape companies usually target persons between the ages of 18 and 29 which is a window very close to teens.

Get our free mobile app

2 years ago, e-cig maker Juul paid $440 million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by 33 State's Attorney Generals, claiming they purposely targeted teens. However, the suit was filed because the company failed to disclose the high nicotine content, and the drug is highly addictive.