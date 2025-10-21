It never fails, you're driving around and see a dog, or dogs, or occasionally, other pets romping around in the back of an open pickup truck, in the bed.

Many of us cringe, and think what would happen if they got in a crash.

WA Law doesn't specifically ban ALL forms of bed travel, but...

Some pet owners think they're helping their dog (that's usually what the laws refer to) by having them on a short leash, attached to the bed somewhere. But even that's not safe, say Officers.

The Skagit County Sheriff's Office and other LE agencies recently put out updates as to what WA state law says. RCW (revised code of WA) 16.52.080 says it is a "misdemeanor to transport or confine an animal in an unsafe manner" (from the Sheriff's Office).

According to how LE Officers appear to interpret the law, the only 'safe' or acceptable methods are A) having the animal inside the cab, but secured so they won't jump out, or B) having them inside a locked, secure crate or animal carrier that is securely attached to the bed--directly behind the cab.

Having the dog on a leash in the back is just as deadly in a crash, and can usually result in severe neck or head injuries if there is a crash, from the dog being launched only to have the leash jerk them to a stop.

The definition of "unsafe manner" is up to the Officer, but most of the ways we see people transporting dogs these days would end up with the driver-owner being cited.