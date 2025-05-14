WA Kayaker Calls 911 to Report He is Drowning–Search is Now On

The Straits of Juan De Fuca are the large and long body of water that separates WA from Victoria, BC. And, it's often rough and dangerous. It's how the Salish Sea, which surrounds many of the Puget area islands, empties into the Pacific Ocean. It's now the search area for a missing kayaker.

Clallam County Sheriff, Coast Guard looking for missing kayaker

Around 3 PM Tuesday afternoon, the CCSO reported a 911 emergency call from a kayaker who was in the Straits, and they said they were drowning. The Sheriff's Office said GPS on his phone indicated he was north of an area called Cline Spit, which put him out in the Straits. He was reportedly fishing from his kayak.

To make matters worse, the area was under a Small Craft Warning, meaning smaller recreational boats should probably not be out in the choppy seas.

The Coast Guard and CCSO deployed a search boat, and drone equipped with infrared scanning, as well as help from Park Rangers and nearby Lighthouse personnel.

Unfortunately, the CCSO and Coast Guard found the kayak, paddle, and life vest belonging to Ty Coone, but he was not located. The search was suspended around 10 AM on Wednesday, May 14th. Officials have not said if any recovery efforts will be underway, but reported that area boats and watercraft using that portion of the Straits have been asked to keep a sharp eye out.

